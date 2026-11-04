Henderson (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Henderson also didn't practice this past Thursday and Friday, and then missed the Patriots' Week 8 win over the Dolphins. The running back's looming 'DNP' suggests that he's no lock to play Sunday against the Packers, but Henderson's outlook on that front would no doubt improve with a return to the field in the next couple of days. In his absence against Miami, Rhamondre Stevenson paced New England's rushing attack, while Corey Kiner and Lan Larison mixed in.