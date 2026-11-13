Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Henderson (illness) is working hard to get back, while acknowledging that he doesn't have a timetable for when that may occur, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

On the topic of when the running back might return, Vrabel noted Friday, "when that is, I don't know. I don't have a timetable." Henderson, who last saw game action in Week 7, has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, and based on Vrabel's statement, the 2025 second-rounder's status beyond the Patriots' Week 11 bye is unclear. Fellow RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) returned to a limited practice Thursday, but if he ends up being held out this weekend, Corey Kiner, followed by Lan Larison, would be next up for the team's backfield work versus Detroit, with Terrell Jennings representing a possible practice squad elevation.