The Patriots released Reilly on Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots dumped Reilly from the 53-man roster after veteran pass rusher James Harrison became available following his release from the Steelers three days earlier. Reilly appeared in six games for the Patriots, collecting 10 tackles while playing in a reserve role at linebacker and seeing time on special teams.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories