Patriots' Trevor Reilly: Downgraded to out
Reilly (head) will not return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Reilly's status change comes as no surprise after he was initially ruled doubtful to return. Look for Marquis Flowers to see some extra snaps the rest of the way with Reilly out.
