The Patriots signed Reilly to a contract Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Reilly had previously been a member of New England's practice squad. A depth linebacker for his entire four-year career, the Utah product could be in store for a heightened role if Elandon Roberts (ankle) or Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) aren't able to play Sunday against the Chargers.

