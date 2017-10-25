Patriots' Trevor Reilly: Promoted to active roster
The Patriots signed Reilly to a contract Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Reilly had previously been a member of New England's practice squad. A depth linebacker for his entire four-year career, the Utah product could be in store for a heightened role if Elandon Roberts (ankle) or Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) aren't able to play Sunday against the Chargers.
