The Patriots downgraded Reilly (concussion) to out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Reilly remains in the concussion protocol after departing the Week 12 win over the Dolphins with the head injury. He's seen most of his duties on special teams this season, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact in IDP settings.

