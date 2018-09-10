Flowers notched five tackles, including 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.

Flowers and the Patriots' defense came out strong against Houston Sunday. Flowers has totaled 13.5 sacks over the past two seasons and his performance in Week 1 puts him on track for another quality campaign. He'll look to keep his momentum rolling into a Week 2 AFC Championship Game rematch against the Jaguars.

