Patriots' Trey Flowers: Doubtful for Week 3
Flowers (concussion) is listed as doubtfulfor Sunday's game against the Lions.
Flowers suffered a concussion in the Patriots' Week 2 loss to the Jaguars. Barring a quick recovery it does not look likely that he will be able to suit up Sunday. Deatrich Wise and Derek Rivers could be in line for increased roles should he ultimately sit out.
