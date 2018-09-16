Flowers exited Sunday's game against the Jaguars and is being evaluated for a concussion.

Flowers was forced out of Sunday's contest in the first quarter. Deatrich Wise will serve as the Patriots' starting left defensive end as long as Flowers, the team's top pass rusher, remains sidelined. If Flowers is unable to return to the field Sunday, expect an update on his injury shortly after the game.

More News
Our Latest Stories