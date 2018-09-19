Flowers (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

Flowers suffered a concussion in the Patriots' Week 2 loss to Jacksonville and has yet to return to practice. The team's top pass rusher, Flowers will have only a few days to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before the Patriots return to action Sunday against the Lions. If Flowers misses any time, expect Deatrich Wise (finger) to once again serve as his primary replacement.

