Flowers (shoulder) intends to sign with the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Detroit lands one of the biggest prizes of the offseason in Flowers, who will be reunited with former Patriots defensive coordinator and current Lions head coach Matt Patricia. The 2015 fourth-round pick averaged 55 tackles and seven sacks over the past three seasons for New England, adding 5.5 sacks in nine playoff appearances. Flowers isn't quite dominant as a pure pass rusher, but he makes up for it with snap-to-snap consistency and excellent work against the run. Currently on the mend from February shoulder surgery, the 25-year-old should be healthy for the start of training camp. The Lions presumably will allow fellow defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) to sign elsewhere.

