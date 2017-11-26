Patriots' Trey Flowers: Injures ribs Sunday
Flowers suffered a rib injury against the Dolphins on Sunday and is questionable to return.
Flowers has had a productive day Sunday before leaving, recording four tackles -- two sacks and two tackles for loss. Until he's able to return, Eric Lee, who was just signed Tuesday, will see an increase in defensive snaps.
