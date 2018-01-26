Flowers finished the 2017 regular season with 62 tackles and a team-high 6.5 sacks in 14 games to go along with two forced fumbles.

Given his defensive line eligibility, Flowers has carved out some utility in IDP formats in his role as the team's starting right defensive end. It's an assignment the 2015 fourth-rounder should reprise in 2018, the final year of his rookie deal with the Patriots.