Patriots' Trey Flowers: Leads team in sacks in 2017
Flowers finished the 2017 regular season with 62 tackles and a team-high 6.5 sacks in 14 games to go along with two forced fumbles.
Given his defensive line eligibility, Flowers has carved out some utility in IDP formats in his role as the team's starting right defensive end. It's an assignment the 2015 fourth-rounder should reprise in 2018, the final year of his rookie deal with the Patriots.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...