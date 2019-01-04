Patriots' Trey Flowers: Leads team in sacks
Flowers finished up the 2018 regular season with 57 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 15 games.
Flowers' numbers have put him on the radar in deeper IDP formats over the last three seasons and the 25-year-old is now eligible to become a free agent this offseason. We'd expect the Patriots to try to retain the 2015 fourth-rounder, but other teams may offer the defensive end more than New England is comfortable paying.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...