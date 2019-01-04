Flowers finished up the 2018 regular season with 57 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 15 games.

Flowers' numbers have put him on the radar in deeper IDP formats over the last three seasons and the 25-year-old is now eligible to become a free agent this offseason. We'd expect the Patriots to try to retain the 2015 fourth-rounder, but other teams may offer the defensive end more than New England is comfortable paying.