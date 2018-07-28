Flowers departed Saturday's practice early with the training staff and a towel to his face, NESN Sports reports.

The extent of Flowers' injury has yet to be revealed, so it's best to consider him day-to-day until something suggests otherwise. The defensive end played a career-high 804 snaps on defense last season, recording 62 tackles (45) solo and 6.5 sacks and should serve as a starter again in 2018 assuming the issue doesn't force him to miss extended time.

More News
Our Latest Stories