The Patriots have deemed Flowers (ribs) as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Steelers.

Flowers logged three consecutive limited practices this week after missing the previous two games with a rib injury. Final confirmation on his status for Week 14 will likely be determined prior to kickoff. Either Eric Lee (ankle) or Geneo Grissom would figure to replace Flowers should he ultimately be unable to return.

