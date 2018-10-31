Flowers posted six tackles and one pass defense during Monday's 25-6 win over the Bills.

Flowers' six tackles were his second-highest total of the season. The fourth-year defensive end has 27 tackles on the season, but hasn't compiled a sack since Oct. 24 when he registered 0.5 sacks. He'll look to get back in that column on Sunday night against the Packers.

More News
Our Latest Stories