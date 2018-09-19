Patriots' Trey Flowers: Nursing concussion
Flowers (concussion) did not practice Wednesday.
Flowers suffered a concussion in Week 2's loss to Jacksonville, and has yet to return to practice. The Patriots' top pass rusher, Flowers will work to clear the concussion protocol in time to suit up against the Lions on Sunday. If Flowers misses any time, expect Deatrich Wise (finger) to once again serve as his replacement.
