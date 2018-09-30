Flowers (concussion) is expected to play Sunday versus the Dolphins, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Flowers missed Week 3's contest as the Patriots got worked by the Lions. The fourth-year pro will look to add a sizable pass rush after already making 1.5 sacks through two games. Flowers will have a solid matchup, too, since Miami's offensive line is ranked 20th in the league according to Pro Football Focus.

