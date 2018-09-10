Flowers notched five tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.

Flowers and the Patriots' defense came out strong against Houston on Sunday. Flowers has totaled 13.5 sacks over the past two seasons, and his performance in Week 1 puts him on track for another quality campaign. He'll look to keep his momentum rolling in a Week 2 AFC championship game rematch against the Jaguars.

