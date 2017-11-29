Patriots' Trey Flowers: Practices in limited capacity
Flowers (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
It's a good sign that Flowers was able to get on the practice field just three days after suffering a rib injury. However, the nature and severity of this injury aren't clear, and more about his availability for Sunday's game against the Bills will surface after Friday's practice.
