Patriots' Trey Flowers: Questionable for Monday
Flowers (ribs) is questionable for Monday's game against Miami.
Although he's listed as questionable, Flowers was able to practice all week, which indicates he might be able to return to the field Monday. He's one of the team's top defenders and a versatile disruptor in the front seven.
