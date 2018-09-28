Flowers (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Flowers suffered a concussion during New England's Week 2 loss to Jacksonville, and continues to progress in his recovery. If the team's top pass rusher remains sidelined for his second consecutive game, expect Deatrich Wise and Derek Rivers to once again see increased defensive roles.

