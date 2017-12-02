Patriots' Trey Flowers: Questionable for Sunday
Flowers (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Flowers was a limited participant in practice this week, so it remains unclear how likely he is to play. Eric Lee or Ricky Jean Francois are candidates for additional playing time should Flowers be unable to suit up Sunday.
