Patriots' Trey Flowers: Receives three stitches
Flowers (head) received three stitches on his forehead after suffering a facial laceration during yesterday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Flowers suffered the injury during a pile-up on the goal line. He was subsequently limited at Saturday's practice, but the issue is considered minor. Look for him to resume a full workload once his stitches are removed. The defensive end is coming off a career-high 804 snaps last season, which resulted in 62 tackles (45 solo) and 6.5 sacks. He will presumably be in line for another starting role in 2019 assuming he avoids any setbacks.
