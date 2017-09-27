Play

Flowers played 68 of 71 defensive snaps in Sunday's 36-33 victory over the Texans.

Flowers recorded a season high six tackles (three solo) and notched his third sack of the season. The 24-year-old started the game strong with a tackle and a sack to force a three-and-out on Houston's first possession, but was much more subdued impact the rest of the game.

