Flowers underwent shoulder surgery this offseason and is currently rehabbing, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Flowers is set to be a free agent this offseason and it doesn't appear his surgery will turn teams away at all. He underwent what was primarily a clean-up surgery and the issue is not considered serious. While the injury isn't expected to impact him once training camp rolls around, it's unclear if he'll be a full participant in offseason workouts.

