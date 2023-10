Flowers (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Flowers remains on the reserve-PUP list, which gives the Patriots a 21-day window to activate him to the team's active roster, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. The 30-year-old linebacker has appeared in 79 games throughout his eight-year career, recording 265 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 31.5 sacks.