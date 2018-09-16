Patriots' Trey Flowers: Ruled out Sunday
Flowers (concussion) will not return to Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars after suffering a concussion.
Flowers suffered a concussion during the first quarter of Sunday's matchup, and was replaced by backup defensive end Deatrich Wise. New England's top pass rusher will work not return against Jacksonville, and look to clear the league's concussion protocol in time to suit up Week 3.
