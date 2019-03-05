The Patriots did not apply their franchise tag to Flowers (shoulder), Herbie Teope of NFL.com reports.

Flowers is thus eligible to become an unrestricted free agent and on the heels of a 57-tackle, 7.5-sack effort though 15 games in 2018, the 25-year-old figures to be one of the most sought-after pass rushers on the open market. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, franchising Flowers would have cost the Patriots $17.1 million, a number beyond the team's comfort level. There's still a chance that New England can re-sign the 2015 fourth-rounder, but the market for Flowers will be strong and there's a pretty solid chance another team will make him a contract offer he can't refuse.