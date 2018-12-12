Flowers added four solo tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Dolphins. He also forced a fumble.

The Patriots pressured Ryan Tannehill all day, accumulating five total sacks, two of which came from Flowers. He also jarred the ball loose from Frank Gore, though Miami ultimately recovered the fumble. The fourth-year defensive end has 6.5 sacks on the season, including four in the past three games.