Flowers (ribs) is officially inactive for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

Flowers was a limited participant in practice all week and was listed as questionable, but will miss his second consecutive game. The 24-year-old leads the Patriots with six sacks on the season, and the team will have to look beyond the usual suspects for production with leading tackler Kyle Van Noy (calf) also inactive Monday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop