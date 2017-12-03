Flowers (ribs) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

The Patriots did some roster shuffling Saturday with this in mind. While Bill Belichick always seems to figure out a better way against the Bills, the Pats will now be without their best pass rusher and will have to pinpoint some alternative means of getting pressure on Tyrod Taylor.

