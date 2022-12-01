The Patriots have elevated Vizcaino from the team's practice squad ahead of Thursday night's game against the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Per Reiss, Vizcaino offers another option to handle kickoffs Thursday, thus potentially easing the load on veteran placekicker Nick Folk, who is not on the Patriots' Week 13 injury report.
