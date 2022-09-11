Montgomery (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

In his regular-season debut with the Patriots, Montgomery, who was a limited practice participant this week, will look to help fill the change-of-pace void (behind top early-down options Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson) in the team's offense created by the retirement of James White. It remains to seen how much volume that will initially yield for Montgomery, with Stevenson potentially factoring into the team's passing game as well, but Pierre Strong being made inactive Sunday suggests that Montgomery may not face limitations against Miami in Week 1.