Montgomery (ankle) was present for Wednesday's practice, Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Curran notes that Montgomery, who was carted off the field during the Patriots' preseason finale, looked "spry" Wednesday. It remains to be seen if Montgomery is listed as a full participant, but the change-of-pace back's presence at practice bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Dolphins.
