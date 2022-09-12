Montgomery was on the field for 21 of a possible 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-7 loss to Miami, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In the process, Montgomery carried twice for minus-two yards and caught three of his four targets for 15 yards and a TD. Given that rookie Pierre Strong was inactive in Week 1, it looks like Montgomery has a decent grip on the Patriots' change-of-pace duties early on this season, while Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson (who saw two passing targets Sunday) remain the team's primary early-down options. Looking ahead, Montgomery possesses modest fantasy utility in PPR-friendly formats, with his weekly volume likely to be dependent on varying game plans and game flows.