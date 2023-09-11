Montgomery logged seven of a possible 80 snaps on offense in Sunday's season-opening 25-20 loss to the Eagles, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Montgomery, who was brought back to the team's 53-man roster Saturday, worked behind Rhamondre Stevenson (58 snaps) and Ezekiel Elliott (28 snaps) Sunday en route to carrying once for seven yards and catching two of his three targets for nine yards. There could be weeks where the versatile Montgomery is more involved in the Patriots' passing game, but for now he's off the fantasy radar as long as the team's top duo is available.