Montgomery is a candidate carve out a complementary role this season behind top back Rhamondre Stevenson, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

The 30-year-old missed the final 16 games of the 2022 season, but now that he's moved past his injury woes, Montgomery has caught the eye of coach Bill Belichick, who noted Tuesday that "Ty looks healthy, really healthy. He gives us a lot of position versatility on offense and in the kicking game." Given that Damien Harris is no longer in the mix, backfield snaps that don't go to Stevenson are up for grabs, with second-year players Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris also being presented with opportunities to see increased roles in 2023. It's still possible that backfield depth will be added by the team, but if Montgomery ends up emerging as the New England's top third-down option, he could end up on the PPR radar.