Montgomery (leg) remained sidelined during Wednesday's practice, Dakota Randall of NESN.com reports.

The report notes that Montgomery hasn't practiced since suffering a leg injury last week, but the versatile running back has been spotted on the team's rehab field, an indication that he is progressing toward a return. With Montgomery banged up and the Patriots managing the training camp workload of Rhamondre Stevenson, Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong and J.J. Taylor have handled added practice reps.