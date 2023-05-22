Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears indicated that Montgomery, who was limited to one game last season due to a shoulder injury, has moved past the issue, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Prior to suffering his injury in the team's 2022 season opener, Montgomery appeared poised to handle a third-down role behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris (who's now with the Bills). Now that he's healthy again, Montgomery will have a chance to compete for a change-of-pace role behind Stevenson, while James Robinson, Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor are also in the mix to handle complementary backfield touches. If the versatile Montgomery emerges as a key third-down option for New England, a role Fears believes that the 30-year-old has a chance to claim, then the 6-foot, 216-pounder could merit fantasy attention in deeper PPR formats this coming season.