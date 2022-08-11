Montgomery is a candidate for added opportunities in the Patriots offense after running back James White announced his retirement from the NFL, NESN's Zack Cox and ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

At this stage, Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson currently top the running back depth chart and are in line to handle the bulk of the team's early down work this season. With White no longer in the mix though, there will be change-of-pace/pass-catching snaps and touches available, and both Cox and Reiss believe the versatile Montgomery has a chance to claim a share of them. Rookie fourth-rounder Pierre Strong is another player who could factor in on that front, with 2022 sixth-rounder Kevin Harris and returnee J.J. Taylor also competing for depth roles.