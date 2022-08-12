In the wake of James White's retirement, based on how things have gone in training camp, Montgomery could have the inside track to fill the Patriots' vacated receiving back role, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

One bit of context supporting that notion is that Montgomery was among the Patriots (a group that included the team's key skill players) who sat out Thursday night's preseason opener. The report notes that rookie Pierre Strong is also candidate to help fill the void created by the absence of White, but the 2022 fourth-rounder is going to need to establish that he can be counted on in pass protection and thus may be eased into the mix if Montgomery indeed claims a notable change-of-pace role out of the gate this season behind top early-down options Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.