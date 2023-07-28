Montgomery, who suffered an apparent leg injury during Thursday's practice, was not present for Friday's session, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

The report notes that after sustaining the injury, Montgomery -- who coach Bill Belichick calls "day-to-day" -- stayed on the field for a half-speed walk-through before exiting Thursday's practice. Once he returns to the field, the versatile Montgomery will look to establish a change-of-pace/pass-catching role in a New England backfield that will be led by Rhamondre Stevenson and also includes second-year players Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris.