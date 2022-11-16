Montgomery (knee) will miss the remainder of the season after recently undergoing shoulder surgery, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Montgomery was placed on injured reserve after playing 19 snaps in the team's season-opening loss to the Dolphins. The Patriots haven't provided many updates on his status since then, but Montgomery looks like he'll spend the remainder of the season rehabbing from the shoulder procedure. Montgomery will be due $1.36 million in 2023 and should compete for a change-of-pace role within the New England backfield next offseason, if healthy.