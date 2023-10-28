Montgomery (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zach Cox of New England Sports Network reports.
The 30-year-old running back dealt with knee and personal issues throughout the week, but it seems as if he was able to move past those problems, as he was a full participant in Friday's practice. Through seven games, Montgomery has recorded 127 return yards as the Patriots' primary kick returner.
More News
-
Patriots' Ty Montgomery: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Patriots' Ty Montgomery: Tending to knee injury•
-
Patriots' Ty Montgomery: Good to go while Stevenson's Q•
-
Patriots' Ty Montgomery: Dealing with illness•
-
Patriots' Ty Montgomery: Three snaps versus Miami•
-
Patriots' Ty Montgomery: Catches two passes in Week 1•