Montgomery (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Montgomery's good to go after dealing with an illness earlier in the week. Meanwhile, starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh) is listed as questionable. Per Lazar, there's reported optimism that Stevenson will play, but if Stevenson is ultimately out or limited, Montgomery could see more opportunities as a pass catcher out of the backfield.