Montgomery (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
As Cox notes, Montgomery left New England's preseason finale with an ankle injury, but Wednesday's practice report lists him with a knee issue. Either way, if Montgomery is available this weekend against the Dolphins, he's a candidate to help fill the change-of-pace/pass-catching void created by the retirement of James White. If Montgomery is out or limited, however, rookie Pierre Strong could see added touches behind top early-down options Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.
More News
-
Patriots' Ty Montgomery: At practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Ty Montgomery: Sits out another practice•
-
Patriots' Ty Montgomery: Not practicing Monday•
-
Patriots' Ty Montgomery: Set to undergo tests on ankle•
-
Patriots' Ty Montgomery: Has right ankle injury•
-
Patriots' Ty Montgomery: Injures leg Friday•