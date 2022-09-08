Montgomery (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Unless he manages to log a full practice Friday, Montgomery figures to head into the weekend with a degree of uncertainty regarding his Week 1 status. If he's out or limited Sunday against the Dolphins, rookie Pierre Strong would be a candidate to see added touches behind fellow RBs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.
