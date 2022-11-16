Montgomery (knee/shoulder) reportedly won't return to action this season, Mark Daniels of Masslive.com reports.
Per the report, Montgomery -- who remains on IR -- underwent shoulder surgery, though at this stage that hasn't been confirmed by the Patriots. In any case, while Montgomery is sidelined, J.J. Taylor, Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris are slated to remain in the team's depth mix behind top backs, Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris (illness).
